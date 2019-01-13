PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Portland early Sunday, according to police.
Just after 12:40 a.m., Portland police responded to the Marriott Residence Inn at 1710 NE Multnomah St. on reports of a shooting. People reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area, and a person also reported being injured by the gunfire.
Officers arrived in the area and found the injured man. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
Police did not find any suspects or vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting.
As officers continued their investigation, they did find evidence of gunfire in the area. Police say there are no reports of property damage as a result of the shooting.
Police believe there is no immediate danger to the public in relation to the shooting.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has surveillance video footage is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) at 503-823-4106.
