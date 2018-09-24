PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a man was injured in a shooting in southeast Portland Monday evening.
Just after 6:40 p.m., officers responded to the report of gunfire near Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Officers arrived in the area and found evidence that someone had been injured on the roadway and sidewalk.
Staff at a local hospital reported that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. His injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Based on information learned in the investigation, officers believe the shooting occurred inside a recreational vehicle parked in the area.
The suspect got out of the RV, and the victim was taken to the hospital in the motorhome.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. They say they don’t believe there is a danger to the public.
No suspect description was available, and no further information was released.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.