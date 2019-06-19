PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the report of someone shot near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located an injured man. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said another man believed to be involved in the shooting remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
According to police, the involved firearm was recovered.
Police believe the two men know each other, and there is no risk to the public.
Northeast Sandy will be closed between Northeast 88th Avenue and Northeast 91st Avenue for about two to three hours.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.