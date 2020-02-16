Man injured in stabbing in SE Portland, 1 detained

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a man was transported to the hospital with stab wounds after a fight at a home in southeast Portland on Sunday.
Just after 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 5300 of Southeast 136th Avenue.
As officers were responding, they were advised that there could be a gun and/or knife involved.
When officers arrived, they heard the fight and found the two men involved still fighting in a stairwell. Officers challenged them and stopped the fight.
Paramedics arrived and treated a man for multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.
Officers detained a man, and assault detectives are investigating.
Police seized a knife as evidence. It’s not clear if a gun was ever involved, according to police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.