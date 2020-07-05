WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) – Woodburn police say one man was injured in a shooting late Saturday.
Just before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 400 block of Vine Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Police say his injury appeared to be non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
According to police, no suspects have been identified at this time, but witnesses say a dark colored Cadillac sedan was involved in the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Aaron Devoe or Detective Sgt. Keith Kimberlin at 503-982-2345.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.