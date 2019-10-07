PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 65-year-old man was injured while riding a Spin e-scooter Saturday evening.
Portland police said an officer was in the area of Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest 9th Avenue when he was flagged down by a community member requesting medical help for an injured e-scooter rider around 4:07 p.m.
Police said the officer found a 65-year-old man unconscious and not breathing.
The officer requested emergency medical services and began performing CPR. Shortly, medical personnel arrived and transported the patient to the hospital.
The man is currently in critical condition, according to police.
Officers investigated and determined that no one else was involved.
Police said the scooter rider fell off while going over railroad tracks. The rider was not wearing a helmet.
Portland police want to remind e-scooters users:
- No sidewalk riding: Using an electric scooter on the sidewalk and in crosswalks is prohibited. E-Scooters are not allowed to be operated in City Parks. People using electric scooters are allowed on Portland city streets and in bike lanes.
- Helmets are required: People using electric scooters are required to wear a bicycle helmet.
- Minimum age: Youth under age 16 are prohibited from riding electric scooters.
- Yield to pedestrians: People using an electric scooter are required to yield to pedestrians.
