PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman is facing murder charges for running over and killing a man in North Portland Friday night, according to Portland Police Bureau.
Officers responded to reports of an accident in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 6800 block of North Lombard Street just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man pinned under the car. Portland Fire and Rescue arrived and were able to remove the man from under the car and determined that he was dead.
Tera A. Harris, 49, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree domestic violence murder, and domestic violence unlawful use of a weapon.
Police said the victim’s identity will be released after the family is notified and an autopsy has been completed.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433 and reference case number 21-238961.
