GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - A man was killed in a shooting at a southern Oregon marijuana grow operation, according to investigators.
Josephine County deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the 4500 block of Redwood Avenue in the Grants Pass area at 1:05 a.m. Monday.
Investigators said a woman was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Deputies and troopers then checked an associated marijuana grow operation and located a man who had been shot. Curtis Carr, 34, of Grants Pass, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said Wednesday that the woman who was shot had been released from the hospital.
The case remains under investigation and no further details were released by law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.