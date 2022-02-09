SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem woman said she believes her brother was having a mental health crisis when he was shot and killed by Salem Police early Monday morning in a park.
Rachel Coble said her brother, Richard Allen Meyers, struggled with mental illness and addiction for much of his life and was homeless at the time of the shooting.
Police said they attempted to pull 40-year-old Meyers over for a traffic stop in northeast Salem, but he didn’t stop and instead led police on a chase into a field at Northgate Park.
Responding officers then got into a “confrontation” with Meyers, when trying to contact him there, according to Oregon State Police, the agency leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.
OSP said three Salem officers fired their guns, hitting Meyers and his dog that was inside his car.
Meyers died in the hospital and the dog was later euthanized.
Coble said her brother had been staying at the park and sleeping in his car in the parking lot.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear and investigators have not said why police attempted to pull Meyers over, or what exactly led up to the shooting.
OSP has not said whether Meyers had a weapon at the time of the shooting.
It’s also not clear if Meyers was inside the car when he was shot or outside on the grass.
Coble told FOX 12 that her brother was no stranger to law enforcement.
“Salem PD has had contact with my brother on multiple occasions and they knew he was in crisis, and they knew he was homeless,” Coble said.
Coble said that while her brother struggled, he also a funny side and enjoyed his hobbies.
“He was always goofy, always joking,” Coble said.
“He was just a big kid,” Coble added. “He loved to collect model cars, he loved to collect RC cars.”
Coble said her brother lived with her for a time, but it didn’t work out and she knew he needed professional help.
The sister said she tried to get her older brother into treatment programs and even the state psychiatric hospital.
“It felt like at every turn there was obstacles, and it almost felt impossible,” Coble said. “And the fact that we actually took him to the state hospital, and they said we can’t help him because it’s not a court-order so then he went to the emergency room just a week prior.”
Coble said emergency room staff told Meyers was fine and released him even when Meyers asked for a psychiatric evaluation.
Other programs they researched were also unable to take Meyers, Coble said.
“It is very hard and frustrating because of his criminal history, he was just shut out from so many opportunities and it’s almost like an uphill battle just trying to get to a place where we can make him okay,” Coble said.
Coble said she is waiting for more details regarding her brother’s death, but she does believe it could have been prevented.
“Police need better training on dealing with people who are in a mental health crisis, and they need to look at these people as human beings instead of criminals,” Coble said.
“If there’s one thing I could hope for, that we, as a community, look at this issue and see what we can do together to help people instead of just having something like this happen,” Coble said.
The Salem Police officers involved in the shooting are on paid leave, which is standard protocol.
Coble and her family are raising money to pay for Meyers’ burial expenses.
You can find a link to the GoFundMe here.