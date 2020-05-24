Man killed in crash on Highway 22E in Linn Co.

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22E in Linn County early Sunday.
At about 1:30 a.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to the collision on Hwy 22E near milepost 64.5.
According to OSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that a Subaru Legacy, driven by 48-year-old Brian Beveridge of Scappoose, was traveling west on Hwy 22E when it crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a Nissan Frontier, driven by a 49-year-old Matthew Baker of Bend.
OSP says Beveridge sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.
Baker was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
