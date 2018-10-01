PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in downtown Portland and police said the case is a “multilayer investigation involving numerous parties.”
Officers were patrolling the area near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Harvey Milk Street early Sunday morning when a shooting occurred nearby that injured two people.
Investigators said, moments later, the officers were involved in a subsequent shooting. Patrick K. Kimmons, 27, was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said a gun was recovered near Kimmons, with multiple other firearms being found in the area of the crime scene.
Two people from the initial shooting took themselves to the hospital for treatment, according to police. They sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
The Portland Police Bureau's Gang Enforcement Team responded to assist with the initial shooting incident at the request of the Homicide Detail. The Portland Police Bureau Detective's Division Homicide Detail is leading the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
The two officers involved in the shooting were identified Monday as Sgt. Garry Britt, a 10-year veteran of the bureau, and Officer Jeffrey Livingston, who has been on the force for 1 1/2 years. They are both on paid administrative leave, pending the completion of the investigation and a grand jury ruling.
Two other Portland officers witnessed the officer-involved shooting and they have been interviewed by investigators.
Numerous other people have been interviewed as part of the investigation. Police said a video was also recovered at the scene and is being reviewed by investigators.
Dozens of people gathered at the scene Sunday to protest the officer-involved shooting.
"The Police Bureau is sensitive to the fact a life was lost, and many people from the Portland community are impacted, including family, community partners, and officers. We will strive to release information as quickly as possible as the investigation unfolds,” according to a bureau statement released Monday.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
