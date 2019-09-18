PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the man who died in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night.
At around 8:05 p.m., officers were called out to a crash on Northeast Portland Highway at Northeast 45th Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they found 27-year-old Cristian Drae Lennon, of Portland, lying in the road unconscious. He was later pronounced dead.
Police said the driver who struck Lennon did not remain on scene.
According to police, the suspect vehicle is a 1996-1998 red or maroon Chevy Blazer. The vehicle should have front end damage.
Anyone with information about the crash, please contact the Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.