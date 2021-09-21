PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Kenton neighborhood this past weekend.

On Sunday, at about 4:21 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting near the 8400 block of North Brandon Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. Police identified the victim on Tuesday as 44-year-old Sean Edward Garner.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Garner died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774.