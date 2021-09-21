PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Kenton neighborhood this past weekend.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in the Kenton neighborhood that left one person dead early Sund…
On Sunday, at about 4:21 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting near the 8400 block of North Brandon Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. Police identified the victim on Tuesday as 44-year-old Sean Edward Garner.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Garner died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774.
(1) comment
i do not know this man, but i'm not getting a good vibe... you?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.