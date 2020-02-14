MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Oregon State Police is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Silverton apartment building.
The shooting occurred on Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Reserve Street.
Silverton police responded to a domestic violence 911 call at approximately 12:40 p.m. and found the involved man, William Bluestone, 21, of Bend/Silverton, hidden and barricaded inside the bedroom of an apartment, investigators said.
Bluestone told officers that he was armed with a handgun, according to OSP.
Officers tried to negotiate Bluestone’s surrender for more than an hour when shots were fired, according to OSP. It wasn't released whether Bluestone fired any shots.
Bluestone was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Court records show Bluestone had at least five prior convictions since 2018 and he had at least one active warrant for his arrest at the time of his death.
One neighbor told FOX 12 it isn’t the first time police have been at that apartment.
“This was a situation where they had no idea what was happening and the guy had a gun and I’m so thankful that the police have not been hurt,” the neighbor said.
The investigation is being led by the Oregon State Police with help from the Salem Police Department and the Keizer Police Department.
The involved officer was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
