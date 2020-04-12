Man killed in officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Clackamas Co.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A domestic disturbance call ended in a deadly officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Clackamas County Saturday evening.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a gun at a home near Southeast Briggs Street and Southeast Evergreen Street.
Deputies were advised that there were three adults in the home: the adult male subject, his wife, and her adult son.
Deputies say the male subject had been causing a disturbance that led to a 911 call just before 9:50 p.m.
Dispatch advised deputies that subject was reported to be displaying a gun and the son had armed himself with a pistol.
As deputies arrived, they believed they heard a gunshot come from inside the house. They were able to contact the family inside by phone.
The sheriff’s office says deputies could hear the situation escalate inside and as a result, several deputies entered the home.
Deputies were then confronted by the subject, who was holding a gun. He was shot by deputies.
Deputies administered first aid and paramedics were called to the scene, but the man had died. His identity has not been released.
The Clackamas County Inter-agency Major Crimes Team, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators, and a Clackamas County Deputy Medical Examiner responded to the scene to investigate.
The sheriff’s office says three deputies were involved in the shooting. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice following an officer-involved shooting. Their names have not been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
