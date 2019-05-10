PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was shot and killed late Thursday night in southeast Portland and now police are investigating.
At 10:28 p.m., officers responded to Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police said.
By Friday morning, officers reported the man had died.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Team responded to the shooting to assist in the investigation. Homicide detectives were called out after the victim died.
The victim's name has not yet been released.
The suspect is not in custody, but investigators are not releasing any suspect information.
"There is not believed to be a threat to the greater public relating to this incident," according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 503-823-0400.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Who was shot.. are they ok? and is there a description of the suspect?
