DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man died and a woman was seriously injured after falling from a cliff in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
At about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said a 911 caller reported a woman had fallen from a cliff and was injured. The caller also reported that a man had also fallen and appeared to be dead.
Search and rescue crews responded to the scene and located Azrael Maujean, 20, of Grants Pass, with serious injuries. She was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment.
The sheriff's office said search and rescue volunteers recovered the body of Christian Simmons, 24, of Grants Pass.
According to the sheriff's office, Maujean and Simmons were in the Umpqua Hot Springs area on Saturday and became lost. Both of them fell about 70 feet from a rock cliff and were located the next day by other people in the area.
The sheriff's office said Maujean and Simmons did not have equipment to stay in the woods overnight.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
