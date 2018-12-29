VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver police officer hurt his hand during a "scuffle" with a man who led police on a high-speed car and foot chase, according to police.
They said the ordeal began in northeast Vancouver when AMR paramedics responded to a report of a driver seen slumped over the wheel of his truck near 109th avenue and 30th street.
A Vancouver PD spokesperson told FOX 12 when the EMTs arrived, that driver and one other passenger sped off. AMR confirms as the silver truck fled the scene it nicked the ambulances side-view mirror ensuing a police chase.
"I started hearing sirens" nearby resident Mark Cantara said. "They started getting closer and then closer and closer until they were in my neighborhood."
The driver, who police have identified as Anthony Jennings, is seen in a viewer video swerving in and out of oncoming traffic. Police said, as he approached 181st, Jennings crashed the truck in a field; Both he and a passenger then took off running.
"Was told to get back in. There were K9s out. They were looking for somebody." Cantara said.
Officials told FOX 12 the passenger was not found; however, K9s tracked Jennings down to a nearby home.
James Carone said he and his family were inside the house watching TV when police began to swarm their front yard.
"So, they ended up tearing up my yard a little bit," he said.
Carone believes the suspect, who police said had a felony warrant out for his arrest, hid in his backyard.
Saturday morning, he found his wooden fence completely destroyed, wood plants scattered across the lawn.
"all I heard was fighting. Them telling the suspect to get down or thy were going to shoot him," Carone said.
Meanwhile, across the street, his neighbor was recording the entire ordeal. In the video, Cantara can be heard asking," did you see the part where they're punching the *expletive* out of him?"
The men told FOX 12 the exchange lasted about 10 minutes. Cantara said, during the time, police gave Jennings numerous verbal commands, asking him to turn himself in.
Still, Jenning refused until K9s were released on him.
"He was screaming for help," Cantara said.
The video shows officers surround Jennings. One is seen punching the suspect several times while he was on the ground.
"Not knowing what was going on, it sounded at first a little excessive," Cantara said. However, he stills feels the officers were justified.
"They're commanding the guy and hes not cooperating. I don't feel they did any more than they had to do."
