BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – A man who plead guilty to charges in a deadly high-speed crash in Beaverton last year was sentenced to six years and three months in prison Thursday afternoon.
Jonathan Guzman plead guilty to manslaughter in the second degree and DUII in April this year. In court Thursday, he was sentenced to 75 months in prison with credit for time served and his license was suspended for life.
The crash on Southwest Farmington Road occurred early in the morning on July 28, 2018.
Police say an officer spotted Guzman’s vehicle traveling west at a high rate of speed before crashing head-on into a tree near the intersection of SW Farmington Road and SW Murray Boulevard.
Police said the engine and front axle were completely removed from the vehicle due to the force of the crash. The engine came to rest about five lanes of travel away from the crash.
Guzman suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in his vehicle, later identified as Ariana Salgado-Gaudarrama, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
