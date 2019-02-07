MOLALLA, OR (KPTV) - Fire investigators believe a man was killed in a 3-alarm blaze in Molalla, which destroyed two buildings and damaged a third.
The fire broke out just before midnight Wednesday evening in a boarded-up commercial building on North Molalla Avenue.
Crews said a woman in her 70’s and her son, in his 50’s, were sleeping inside. She made it out okay, but he is still unaccounted for.
Historical records show a mother and son own the building where a boutique was once open, and planned to reopen the store, but fire crews haven’t said whether they are one and the same.
“This is terrible. I knew the lady living there,” Vince Maxian said. “And I knew her sons, I grew up with – I played music with a couple of her sons. One played keyboard and one played bass, and I haven’t been able to get ahold of any of those guys.”
The historic building was built in the late 1800’s, and the condition of the charred building was so dangerous for firefighters they weren’t able to start making their way inside until nearly 3 p.m. on Friday.
Crews said the crawl space under the building was flooded with water from the firefight, and the structure was at risk of further collapse.
Fire crews confirmed the blaze also destroyed the neighboring business, Bentley’s Feed Store, which has been family-owned since the 1950’s.
“Anything something like this happens in a small community, it affects everybody,” Maxian added. “Bentley’s was a thriving business, they took care of a lot of the farmers around here.”
“This is a sad loss for us and we’re hoping they can rebuild,” Bentley’s customer Becky Morgan said.
A relative of the feed store owners tells Fox 12 they are devastated because the store was their only source of income and they have three young kids.
A fundraising account has been set up for them.
The fire also damaged the restaurant beyond the feed store, where the owner told FOX 12 she may have to close for a week due to smoke and fire damage.
Beyond that, the owners of Cashco know they’re lucky; their business was spared and they were open for business Thursday.
“We’re doing good. We’re very thankful,” owner Lauren Welsh said. “We’re very, very sad for Bentley’s and the other home, and of course, the Thai restaurant just opened up so it’s a loss for them too. We’re very lucky.”
“If you look down this block, it’s like a stripmall – an old stripmall. It’s not a new stripmall that would have fire sprinklers and wall separations and those things, but these buildings were built very close together if not attached to each other, so the chances of fire spreading is really great, so you want a lot of crews here,” Canby Fire Chief Todd Gary said. “Crews did an incredible job last night with the weather and everything else they had going on. To contain it to two buildings and not have it run the rest of the block was an amazing stop.”
Adding to the challenges for firefighters, the very cold weather meant the water they used in the firefight froze on the street. They had to use de-icer and salt outside to get good traction.
So far, crews have not released the name of the man who is believed to have died in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
