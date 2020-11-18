Man on a mission to clean-up Clackamas River receives new boat

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Michael Walker got the attention of FOX 12 viewers and law enforcement for his good work boating on the Clackamas River and for picking up all the garbage he finds.
Walker was also a FOX 12 Be the Change recipient and has since received recognition and supplies.
Now he's getting a new $13,000 drift boat courtesy of a fundraising effort nurtured by ClackaCraft Drift Boats in Clackamas.
"2020 has been a year for everyone. Now there's even more restrictions. This isn't about us; this is about Michael and what he's done," Dan Fisher, manager of ClackaCraft Drift, said. "This is us paying it back to Michael."
Walker says not only can he haul more trash out, but he looks forward to cleaning up new areas that he couldn't reach before, like the Sandy River.
"The big advantage now is, I would take a beat-up drift boat, tow rafts behind it and get back in the boat without destroying it," he said. "This one is so nice and well made. I can throw everything in the front without destroying it."
The 18-foot boat includes removable seats so Walker can fit even more trash into it.
