OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A man on the run for 23 years who turned himself in to police in May has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for multiple sex crimes.
Wayne Arthur Silsbee, 62, pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree sex abuse Wednesday.
Silsbee turned himself in at the Oregon City Police Department on May 10. He had been wanted for sexual assaults against girls that occurred between September 1995 and April 1996.
Investigators said the victims, who were between 8 and 10 years old at the time, were known to Silsbee, as he babysat for them or took them to various events.
A Clackamas County warrant was obtained for his arrest in July 1996. A federal warrant followed in September 1996.
Investigators said he fled the state to avoid prosecution. He was connected to northwestern Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Missouri and the San Francisco Bay area of California. Police believe he had most recently lived in Nebraska.
Silsbee was sentenced Wednesday to 200 months in prison.
(1) comment
I hope he does his time...
