Man on the run for 23 years turns himself in to Oregon City police

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A man who spent the last two decades running from the FBI has turned himself in to police.
Wayne Silsbee walked into the Oregon City Police Department Friday afternoon.
The 62-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting several girls who were between the ages of 8 and 10.
The FBI says those assaults happened between September of 1995 and April of 1996 in Clackamas County. According to the FBI, Silsbee was acquainted with each of the victims, having either babysat for them or taken them to various events.
Silsbee faces charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, as well as unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Detectives believe Silsbee most recently lived in Nebraska. He also has ties to northwestern Washington state, Colorado, Arizona, the San Francisco Bay area of California, and Springfield, Missouri.
They’re now asking anyone who has spoken with him in the last 23 years to call the Oregon City tip line at 503-496-1616.
