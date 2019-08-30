Man ordered to pay damages for off-roading in Pumice Desert at Crater Lake National Park

CRATER LAKE, OR (KPTV) – A man cited for driving off-road for more than three miles in the Pumice Desert at Crater Lake National Park has been ordered to pay damages, which were assessed at over $60,000, according to an NPS spokesperson.
Evan Metz, of Grants Pass, drove in circles while a friend took pictures, disturbing soil and vegetation and causing widespread vegetation mortality in July 2018, NPS says.
Metz was cited for the offense and paid a $200 collateral fine based upon his insurance company paying the damage assessment costs of over $60,000. NPS says at least 15 species of native plants were destroyed within the more than three acres of damage caused by the off-roading incident.
“One hundred percent of the soil was disturbed throughout the area impacted and 90% of the plants were killed,” according to NPS.
NPS reports an increase in the number of vehicles illegally driving off-road at Crater Lake National Park, with most violations occurring in the Pumice Desert area of the park of other open pumice fields.
“These fragile environments are covered by snow much of the year, leaving only a few months during the summer for plants to grow,” NPS says. “Driving over this fragile soil can cause damage and leave scars that persist for many years.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
