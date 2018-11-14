PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man arrested in connection to a violent crime spree in Southeast Portland pleaded guilty except for insanity on Wednesday.
Vester “JJ” Brown was charged with attempted aggravated murder and assault back in Aug. 2017.
The investigation began when police responded to a call of a man being stabbed on Southeast 165th and Division. Then, neighbors heard gunshots at Brown’s apartment on Southeast Sherman Street.
Brown’s father told FOX 12 back in August that JJ was not of sound mind.
"I have reason to believe he’s heavily on drugs, someone got him on drugs or he had a mental breakdown,” Brown Sr said.
The courts are still addressing the time of commitment at Oregon State Hospital.
