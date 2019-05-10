NEAR ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - A Clatsop County man has plead guilty to charges in connection to the death of a 71-year-old man found dead along Highway 30 near Astoria in 2016.
Christian Wilkins pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle Friday.
Wilkins and a second person, Adeena Copell, were accused of killing Howard Vinge in October 2016 and arrested in Arizona. Vinge’s body was found wrapped up near Highway 30 about four miles east of Astoria days before, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says.
Investigators with the Major Crime Team had been searching for Wilkins and Copell when troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped the pair in a car owned by Vinge.
Authorities said Wilkins and Copell had recently begun a relationship with Vinge. The state medical examiner's office said Vinge died from blunt force trauma to the back of his head on or around Sept. 27, 2016.
Wilkins is due back in court for sentencing June 21. Copell’s trail continues with wittiness testimony and is expected to go into the first part of next week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
