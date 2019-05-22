PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former student at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany pleaded guilty to a scam involving counterfeit iPhones from China.
Quan Jiang, 30, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to one count of trafficking in counterfeit goods.
Investigators said Jiang regularly received packages containing 20 to 30 counterfeit iPhones from “associates” in Hong Kong from Jan. 1, 2016 through Feb. 1, 2018, according to court documents.
Using various assumed names, Jiang would submit each iPhone to Apple for a warranty replacement. The Department of Justice reported Jiang submitted the phones to Apple in person and online.
Jiang would then ship the genuine replacement iPhones back to China for resale.
Investigators said in exchange for that, Jiang’s associates would pay Jiang’s mother in China, and she would in turn deposit the money in Jiang’s bank account.
Jiang later admitted to investigators that he knew the devices were counterfeit and that it was illegal to submit them to Apple as genuine products still under warranty, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
Investigators said Jiang imported more than 2,000 inoperable counterfeit iPhones in two years and obtained 1,500 genuine replacement iPhones with an approximate resale value of $600 each.
As part of a plea agreement, Jiang will pay $200,000 restitution to Apple. He also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and either a $2 million fine or twice his proceeds, whichever is greater, according to the DOJ.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 28.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
