PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing two sisters in a hit-and-run crash in southeast Portland pleaded guilty to charges on Friday.
Antonio Montgomery was facing five charges including two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of 60-year-old Charlene Hauth and her sister, 59-year-old Robin Macready.
The two sisters were in the same car in July 2019 when investigators say Montgomery blew through a red light at Southeast 148th and Powell, hitting them.
Hauth died at the scene and Macready passed away at the hospital, according to investigators.
On Friday, Montgomery pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the third degree, and hit/run to injured persons.
Police say after the crash last year, Montgomery ran off and was later found hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.
After leaving the scene of the deadly crash, police say a homeowner found Montgomery hiding in their shower. They told officers he offered them money in exchange for their car, but when they said no, he kept running.
Montgomery is due in court for sentencing on Sept. 29.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
