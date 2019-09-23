TOLEDO, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was sentenced to prison last week in connection with a deadly crash that occurred in Toledo.
Robert Lee Bauman pleaded guilty on Sept. 16 to first-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree assault, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was sentenced to 120 months in jail and three years of post-prison supervision for the first-degree manslaughter charge.
He was also sentenced to 364 days each for the assault and DUII charges with the possibility to receive credit for time served.
During the plea hearing, other charges including second-degree manslaughter, second-degree kidnapping, and second-degree assault, were dismissed.
The charges stem from a crash that occurred on June 15.
Deputies and firefighters responded to the 1000 Line Road after they say Brendon Thomas, 22, called to report the crash near milepost 1.5.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas said he and Bauman had been thrown from the vehicle after Bauman crashed and caused the vehicle to roll several times down a steep hillside.
A third passenger, Nikolas Yost, 25, of Toledo, was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Thomas told law enforcement they were all intoxicated and that Bauman had fled the scene, telling Thomas quote “I can’t go back to jail”, and “they can’t know I was here”, according to court documents.
Bauman was located in brush along the roadway a short distance from the crash scene.
According to court documents, Thomas says he had met Bauman at the Timbers Tavern in Toldeo and had accepted Bauman’s offer to give him and Yost a ride home in exchange for food.
After getting food, Bauman drove through Toledo toward 1000 Line Road instead of taking the them home, Thomas said, according to court documents. Thomas in court documents also alleges he saw Bauman reach under his seat and take several “pulls” off a bottle of rum.
Bauman later admitted to law enforcement he had consumed multiple alcoholic drinks the night of the crash, but said he remembered very little from that night, according to court documents.
His blood-alcohol content was about 0.105, according to court documents.
