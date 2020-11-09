PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 26-year-old man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and felony riot, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Marquise Lee Love was sentenced to 20 month prison sentence after “months of pretrial negotiations and a judicial settlement conference,” according to the district attorney’s office. Love admitted that he was helped by another person to cause physical injury to the victim, identified as Adam Haner and “that he and others engaged in tumultuous and violent conduct and created a grave risk of causing public alarm.”
The DA’s office said Haner, law enforcement, the court and state were in agreement that the resolution was appropriate. Haner was not present at Monday’s hearing, but said in a previous interview that he was not seeking vengeance and hopes that Love would learn from what happened.
In court, Love apologized to the victim and wished him a speedy recovery, according to the DA’s office.
“The video of this assault is violent and shocking. It outraged our community and nation. We are fortunate that the victim’s injuries were not as severe as it first appeared they may have been,” said Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. “In the days, weeks and months after this assault, detectives with the Portland Police Bureau worked quickly to identify the suspect and complete the investigation. This is a proper resolution. Marquise Love is accepting responsibility for his actions and the punishment.”
Love turned himself in to the Portland Police Bureau on Aug. 21 after video of the incident surfaced online and police began searching for suspects. He remained in custody and agreed no to seek release or bail reduction.
After his sentence, Love will have to complete 36 months of probation-any violation he will receive an additional 19-20 months of prison time. He will also have to undergo an alcohol abuse evaluation and comply with any recommended treatment.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
