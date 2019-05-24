Man pleads guilty to causing death of 19-year-old in Portland in 2015

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to causing the death of another man in Portland in 2015, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Deandrea Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm and one count of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm in connection with the death of 19-year-old Anthony Jackson Jr.
The attorney’s office says the investigation started in July 2015 when Portland police officers patrolling the area of Southeast 137th Avenue and Powell Boulevard heard multiple gunshots.
Officers responded to the Shalamar Apartments in the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard and found Jackson Jr. with life-threatening injuries. Jackson Jr. was transported to a hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to the attorney’s office.
Law enforcement later contacted Sanders and found him to be in possession of a firearm. The firearm was tested for physical evidence and subsequently connected forensically to the death of Jackson Jr., the attorney’s office says.
The attorney’s office says no additional information can be released on this case pending Sanders’ sentencing, which is set for June 21.
