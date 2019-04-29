CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) – A man pleaded guilty to charges including DUII Monday afternoon in connection with a head-on hit-and-run crash two years ago on Highway 212 west of Damascus.
The crash in October 2017 nearly killed Ana Wakefield, who was 20 years old at the time.
Wakefield was a star basketball player at Multnomah University before the crash, but had to learn how to walk and talk again after suffering critical injuries in the collision, according to authorities.
In court Monday, Sequoyha Storck pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, hit-and-run to injured persons, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and DUII in connection with the crash. Storck was facing other charges, but those will be dismissed at sentencing, which has been set for May 7.
Wakefield’s father spoke with FOX 12 after she was released from Good Samaritan Hospital in December 2017. David Wakefield said machines at kept Ana alive for weeks.
“She spent the first two weeks in ICU at OHSU, and every paramedic, bystander, even neurosurgeon, they all pretty much said she wasn’t going to make it through the first eight or nine days,” David Wakefield said.
Ana survived more than six brain surgeries and countless procedures, according to her father.
“It’s changed our family's and changed her life forever,” David Wakefield said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.