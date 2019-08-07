KELSO, WA (KPTV) – One of three men arrested in connection with Kayla Chapman’s murder pleaded guilty to charges including murder and drug possession Wednesday.
Erkinson Bossy was arrested earlier this year after leading a pursuit from Washington state into Oregon, law enforcement said.
Bossy is facing charges in connection with Chapman’s murder during an armed robbery at a Kelso convenience store.
Chapman, 30, a clerk at Holt's Quik Chek off Cowlitz Way, was the only employee working when the robbery occurred in January. Police said Chapman was able to call 911, but she died at the scene.
D’Anthony Leslie Williams was arrested for Chapman’s murder Jan. 23; Bossy and another suspect, Nenemeny W. Ekiek, were arrested early February.
According to police, Bossy was the driver of the suspect vehicle involved in Chapman’s murder and Ekiek was a passenger. Ekiek is accused of giving Williams the hat and bandana he wore during the armed robbery, according to police.
Bossy Wednesday pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, unlawful possession of a firearm with a previous conviction, and drug possession. Bossy is due back in court for sentencing in January next year.
