OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A man accused in a deadly crash pleaded guilty to charges of DUII and criminally negligent homicide Friday.
Douglas McCann, of Oregon City, was arrested after the two-vehicle crash in September last year near the intersection of South Beavercreek Road and South Henrici Road.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found one of the vehicles engulfed in flames. They attempted CPR on one of the drivers, that was not successful, according to the sheriff’s office.
McCann, the other driver, was arrested following a crash investigation.
In court Friday, McCann was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of post-prison supervision.
