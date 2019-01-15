CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man who hit and killed a motorcyclist on Highway 26 near Mount Hood has pleaded guilty to charges including DUII and second-degree manslaughter.
Robert Walsh, 55, also pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of second-degree assault for the January 2018 crash.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Jan. 13, 2018 near Rhododendron.
Investigators said Walsh crossed the centerline as he attempted to negotiate a turn and struck a motorcycle driven by 71-year-old David Weiss.
Weiss was pronounced dead at the scene. His girlfriend, Nancy Ludwig, was also on the motorcycle and sustained injuries described as significant and life-altering.
Investigators at the scene determined Walsh was impaired. His blood-alcohol level was determined to be .31 percent.
The legal limit for drivers is .08 percent.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Walsh is expected to receive a prison sentence of eight years and must pay restitution to the victims, along with a $15,000 compensatory fine, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
