ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to holding a knife to a woman’s throat and threatening to sexually assault her.
Tristan Clay Litts was arrested in November last year after investigators say he pulled the woman into bushes in the 700 block of Oregon Street.
According to police, Litts solicited cleaning and house-sitting services from the woman online and walked with her for several blocks under the guise of taking her to his house. The woman escaped and called 911.
Litts was arrested last year with help from a police dog. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges including kidnapping in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and coercion. He is due in court for sentencing Oct. 16.
