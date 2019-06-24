PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man accused of hitting a pedestrian in southeast Portland pleaded guilty to several charges Monday, including manslaughter and DUII.
William Craig Leptich was arrested in connection with the crash in October last year.
Darnell Jolly suffered life-threatening injuries and later died after Leptich hit him near the intersection of Southeast 146th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, law enforcement said.
An indictment filed in November last year said Leptich was under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance at the time of the crash.
In court Monday afternoon, Leptich pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the second degree, criminally negligent homicide, and DUII. He is due back in court for sentencing in September.
