PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man initially accused of murder has pleaded guilty to the charge of manslaughter for the death of a woman found in a van in north Portland.
Terry Hickman, 58, also pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault Monday.
Hickman was arrested in July in connection with the killing of 29-year-old Dallas Boyd.
The investigation began July 20 when a community member flagged down Portland officers to report information about a possible homicide.
Officers learned Hickman had described getting into an argument with a woman in his van and then choking her until she stopped breathing, according to court documents.
A van belonging to Hickman had been towed July 17. When it was located at a tow lot, investigators said they could see Boyd’s body inside, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An autopsy determined Boyd’s cause of death was asphyxia due to manual strangulation.
Investigators believe Boyd was killed between July 13 and July 17.
A motive was not revealed.
Hickman was initially indicted by a grand jury on one count of murder, before pleading guilty to the charge of manslaughter Monday.
Hickman is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 2, 2019, however it was stated on the record he will receive 17 years in prison, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Boyd’s fiance told FOX 12 in July that Boyd was the mother to their 2-year-old child.
