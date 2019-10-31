GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 62-year-old man changed his plea and was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for a crash in Gresham in 2010 that led to a woman’s death in 2018.
The crash occurred the afternoon of April 15, 2010.
Investigators said Jack Dean Whiteaker was speeding into a curve on Southeast Jenne Road, when he lost control of his Jeep, went into a sideways slide, regained traction and then drove over the top of a Buick sedan driven by 19-year-old Cayla Wilson.
Whiteaker’s Jeep tore open and crushed the driver’s side of Wilson’s car. She was pregnant at the time and critically injured in the crash.
Wilson died on March 30, 2018 at the age of 27 as a result of injuries from the crash, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Her daughter survived and is now 9 years old.
Whiteaker was originally convicted in 2010 for assault, but he was arraigned on the manslaughter charge following Wilson’s death.
Whiteaker is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6. The district attorney’s office said he is expected to receive a 16-year prison sentence.
