PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One of three men facing charges in a Vancouver teen’s death has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Malique Kinnerly-Hicks was arrested last year on the Measure 11 charge of first-degree robbery with a firearm, according to police.
Kinnerly-Hicks was 17 years old when officers allege he was involved in the death of Shawn Scott Jr.
According to law enforcement, Scott Jr. was found dead at Holladay Park in Portland on April 11, 2017.
Kole Tabian Jones and Miguel Thompson were also allegedly involved in the teen’s death and were arrested. Jones at the time was 20 years old. Thompson was 19.
A probable cause affidavit states one of the suspects pulled out a gun and pointed it at Scott Jr.’s belt before shooting him.
Kennerly-Hicks told investigators he planned to rob Scott Jr. of his belt and was present when Scott Jr. was shot, the affidavit states.
Scott Jr. was a junior at Union High School in Camas.
Kinnerly-Hicks on Nov. 1 pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree. He is due back in court for sentencing on Jan. 22, 2019.
