EUGENE, OR (KPTV) – A Chinese man pleaded guilty on Thursday to smuggling hundreds of endangered and vulnerable turtles from the U.S. to China. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the man ran the operation out of his home in Eugene.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 30-year-old Yuan Xie pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to smuggle goods from the U.S.
According to court documents, beginning in at least May 2017 and continuing until October 2018, Xie conspired with another Chinese national, 35-year-old Xiao Dong Qin, to purchase more than 769 live turtles from reptile dealers in Alabama, California, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, North Carolina, and South Carolina. All of the turtles purchased and smuggled by Xie are protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.
United States Fish and Wildlife Service agents arrested Xie in November 2018 in Los Angeles.
Xie faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on August 12.
Qin was sentenced on February 27, 2020 to two years probation and paid nearly $8,000 in restitution.
