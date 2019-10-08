VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The 80-year-old man police say shot and killed a fellow tenant at the Smith Tower Apartments in Vancouver remains in jail without bail.
Robert Breck was formally arraigned Tuesday and says he’s not guilty. His lawyer told the judge Breck doesn’t want to post bail and is happy where he is.
In addition to entering a not guilty plea, Breck has also waived his right to a speedy trial. His trial is now scheduled to occur May 11, 2020.
Breck was wheeled into court Tuesday with his head down and handcuffs around both wrists. He is accused of shooting and killing 75-year-old Dean Tunstall last Thursday in the lobby of the Smith Tower Apartments, as well as shooting a 77-year-old woman and her caretaker.
In court documents, investigators said they believed the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute between Breck and Tunstall.
The Smith Tower Apartments is a retirement community for people 62 years or older. Breck is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. In court Tuesday, Breck pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Breck’s lawyer also tried to argue that having cameras in the courtroom was a violation of Breck’s rights, but the judge disagreed.
When the trial begins next year in spring, it is expected to last about two weeks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.