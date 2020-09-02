PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Kceon Colbert pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to shooting and killing a young woman in southeast Portland earlier this year.
Colbert, 19, is facing charges including murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the death of Shai-India Harris.
Harris was found dead on Southeast 84th Avenue near Flavel Street on July 10, with the medical examiner’s office later ruling her death a homicide. Colbert was arrested in connection with Harris’ death last week in Clark County and then extradited back to Oregon to face charges.
Court documents state Harris and Colbert were arguing when he opened the door of the car he was in and shot her multiple times. Harris has become the focus of marches and vigils in the Black Lives Latter movement since her murder, with calls for justice.
On Wednesday, Harris’ mother spoke about the challenges her family is facing and how she was to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.
“There will never be another Shai-India, but there will be another Shai, there will be another Kceon, and we as a community, we have to wise up to the task,” Harris’ mother said. “Because it’s not all up to the Portland police, it’s not all up to the schools, it’s up to us as a community to be vigilant.”
Harris’ family plans to create a nonprofit on honor of Harris to help young people get out of bad situations and provide mental health counseling. Family members said they are grateful to the community and the police for their support.
Colbert’s trail is scheduled for Oct. 13.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
