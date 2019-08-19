OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – A driver police say rammed a cyclist before assaulting him at a park in Oregon City pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday, including assault in the second degree.
Police arrested Joshua Harmon, 24, of Molalla, after the alleged road-rage incident at Clackamette Park Sunday.
According to investigators, Harmon was driving east on Highway 99 when he honked at a cyclist who swerved into the road to avoid glass in the bike lane. Police say Harmon then followed the 57-year-old cyclist to Clackamette Park, ramming his black van into the victim’s bike and knocking the rider off it.
Harmon, who has no prior criminal history, was arraigned on four charges Monday, three of which are felonies, including assault in the second degree and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Harmon’s girlfriend, Summerlynn Kubes, was in the van at the time of the incident, according to police, and says the cyclist followed them to the park.
“Josh ended up putting the car in park and the guy got off his bike and he started walking to the driver’s door, continuing to yell at him,” Kubes said. “The guy started, like, flexing.”
The men agreed to a fistfight and both threw punches, according to Kubes.
Police say Harmon drove off when he realized a witness was calling police. Investigators later tracked him down and arrested him.
Harmon’s bail is set at more than a quarter of a million dollars. He is due in court again next week.
