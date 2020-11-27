NETARTS, OR (KPTV) – Authorities released additional details Saturday about an inflatable boat that capsized near Netarts Bay on Friday, including the name of a woman rescued and a man who is still missing and is believed to have drowned.
The Netarts Oceanside Fire District, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Coast Guard were all involved in the search operation that began around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters said the boat was capsized by a wave in the mouth of Netarts Bay. A witness saw it happen and called 911.
A preliminary investigation showed two people, Srun Hong, 53, and Lyda Hong, 41, both from Fairview, were crabbing in a small inflatable boat with an electric motor when it capsized in heavy surf.
Lyda was wearing a life jacket was hoisted to safety by a USCG aircrew. She was then taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.
Srun, who was not wearing a life jacket, has not been located and is presumed drowned.
