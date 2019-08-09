LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) – Police arrested a 67-year-old man Thursday after they say he robbed a bank in Longview, and this isn’t the first time he’s been a suspect.
On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to US Bank, located at 1452 Hudson Street, on the report of a robbery. An employee told police a man in his 60s had just stolen from the bank and left the scene.
About an hour after officers arrived at the bank, they arrested the suspect nine blocks from the scene after he was recognized from surveillance video photos by Washington Department of Corrections and Cowlitz County Jail staff.
The suspect, identified as Geoffrey Edward Losinger, was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.
Longview police said he is a transient and was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.
According to police, citing the DOC, Lonsinger was already under supervision for two other cases: a 2008 Yakima bank robbery charge and a 2018 local third-degree assault charge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.