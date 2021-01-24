PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was pronounced dead after rescue crew pulled him from a sinking vehicle in the Columbia River in northeast Portland on Sunday morning.
A passerby called 911 at around 7:30 a.m. to report a car in the water off the 7000 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Police said the witness saw tire marks in the grass and headlights in the water.
There were no known witnesses to the crash occurring, according to police.
A multi-agency response was launched. A Portland Fire & Rescue boat reached the vehicle and Port of Portland divers were able to pull the driver out of the water.
The man was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and later pronounced dead, according to police. He was identified as 48-year-old Eddie Robert Larson of Portland.
Police said they contacted the driver's wife and confirmed he was alone in the car.
Officers said Larson was on his way to work from home when he drove off the roadway and veered down the hill, across the bike path and off the embankment into the river.
The crash remains under investigation. Marine Drive was shut down from 33rd Avenue to 122nd Avenue for a few hours.
Get the vehicle out of the river!
