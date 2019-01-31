PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police are searching for a driver who hit a man at Northeast 109th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police said that man was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.
Police believe the car involved in the hit and run is a dark-colored sedan.
Angel Luke who just happened to be up, hear the crash and rushed outside to help.
“I heard the impact while I was in the living room and came outside,” Luke said.
Luke was heading outside for a smoke that morning at a home off Northeast 109th Avenue.
“When I came outside I saw a black car flooring it up the street,” Luke said. “There was a shopping cart lying in the street, which explained the grinding crunch that I'd heard.”
He said it was traumatizing to see someone get hit by a car.
“I saw that there was somebody laying in the street. I immediately recognized the situation,” Luke said.
Luke said he ran back to the house to call 911.
Along with the shopping cart he says he saw belongings strewn about the road, and a man’s fedora that flew all the way in front of his house.
Surveillance footage FOX 12 obtained from El Sombrero a restaurant nearby, shows a man with a shopping cart walking along Sandy Boulevard toward 109th Avenue just before the crash.
Portland Police confirm that man is the one who was hit by a car that then took off quickly from the scene.
The hit and run has Luke and others in the neighborhood sounding off on the safety of the area.
“It's dangerous. People fly up and down this hill all hours of the day all hours of the night,” Luke said.
Estefania Guitron, a waitress at El Sombrero agrees that drivers are gong way too fast in the area.
“A lot of people tend to drive really fast so the road itself is not that great to be around,” she said.
As Portland Police investigate the hit and run, Luke is holding onto the man’s hat, hoping he survives.
“I hope that he makes a full recovery,” Luke said.
If you know anything regarding this hit and run contact police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.