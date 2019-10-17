Man randomly attacked while walking his dog in Cascade Locks

CASCADE LOCKS, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted assaulted a man with a baseball bat while he was walking his dog.
It’s not the kind of thing you’d think would happen in Cascade Locks.
“My front door used to be if you knew me and you knew I was home, come on in,” said Brenda Johnston.
She and her husband Ray Vittur like living in a small city and sticking to their routine.
“About every eight hours we’re out walking the dog,” said Vittur.
But one of those early morning walks turned violent on Thursday.
“All of a sudden I was on the ground. I went to get up and I was on the ground again,” said Vittur.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says someone hit Vittur in the head with a baseball bat twice.
“I got up and he hit me here,” he said.
The attack sent Vittur to the hospital with a concussion. Now, he has 12 staples in his head and six stitches in his ear.
“Just terrible. Why would somebody do something like that? Why would they hit him, why? He didn’t do anything,” said Johnston.
Vittur said, “I just started yelling and cursing things not fit for the air and he turned around and ran off.”
Deputies say it was random. They don’t know who did it or why. They’re investigating a few unrelated crimes here these past couple weeks but say overall there hasn’t been any sort of uptick.
Still, Johnston says she just doesn’t like what she’s been hearing lately.
“I love living in our little town, but this is getting ridiculous, really scary,” she said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.