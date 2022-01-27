WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 32-year-old man was sentenced to prison earlier this week following a child sexual abuse investigation in Washington County.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office said a jury found Derek Mitchell Shine guilty of four counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and five counts of first-degree sexual abuse on Dec. 17.

Shine was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday.

The investigation began in June 2019 when the underage victim reported Shine, who was already a convicted sex offender, was sexually abusing her.

The victim was interviewed by experts at CARES Northwest where she gave more details about the abuse she endured. The district attorney's office said the victim reported the abuse began about one year before her disclosure.

Hillsboro police confronted Shine about the allegations. He admitted the victim often slept in his bed but denied inappropriate contact. Police executed a search warrant on Shine's home and found evidence corroborating the victim's allegations, according to the district attorney's office.